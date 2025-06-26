After Sardarji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Is Removed From Upcoming Film ‘Border 2’, Read To Know More

Diljit Dosanjh is under fire for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film ‘Sardar Ji 3’ instead of being banned after the Pahalgam attack. The film is releasing abroad on June 27 and will also be released in Pakistan, which has angered India. Diljit Dosanjh is facing charges of treason. Recently, FWICE wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding strict action against the singer and the makers of ‘Sardarji 3’.

Now, apart from the Film Federation of Western Cine Employees (FWICE), Diljit Dosanjh’s fans and co-stars have demanded his removal from ‘Border 2’. Also, the censor board has been requested to withhold the certificate of ‘Sardarji 3’. Amidst all these demands and allegations, Diljit Dosanjh’s former manager, Sonali Singh, has defended him and reminded him of something said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonali said, ‘In every sense, Diljit Dosanjh has been India’s brand ambassador… not through propaganda, but through his soul, art and his love. Yet every time, he is constantly asked to prove the love he shows. This cycle must end.’ On the other hand, FWICE demanded the film ‘Border 2’ makers to remove Diljit Dosanjh from the film. In a letter to the film’s producers, JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Anurag Singh, FWICE said, ‘The Film Federation of Western Cine Employees is extremely disappointed and concerned with the casting of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film ‘Border 2’.

Let us tell you that the film is produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and is directed by Anurag Singh. FWICE said, ‘By working with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the current tension and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation. This not only hurts the spirit of the film but also sends a depressing message to every Indian.’