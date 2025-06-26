‘She Sees Herself As Disney Princess Moana’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Opened Up On Her Daughter Malti Marie

One of the most popular actress Priyanka Chopra, who has made the journey from Bollywood to Hollywood, also remains in the headlines for her personal life. She married famous Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and their daughter Malti Marie was born on 15 January 2022 through surrogacy. At the premiere of her action-comedy ‘Heads of State’, Priyanka has spoken openly about her cute little daughter Malti.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra, while talking to one of the media houses, the actress told that her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie was with her throughout the filming. She said, ‘She was with me throughout the shooting of the film. We were on location in Provence, and when she was on set, she and her grandmother would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. When we were shooting for this film, she had the best time.’

Malti also learned the language from the crew. Priyanka smiled and said, ‘She loved the set. She called the craft services ‘crafty’ just like the artists. It was very cute.’ On ‘Good Morning America’, Priyanka told how Malti sees herself as a Disney princess and said, ‘She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists that she is Moana. She insists that this is her name, like it is her official name at school.’

She also said that her daughter is both an ‘adrenaline junkie’ and a ‘girlish girl’. Apart from this, Priyanka had recalled the delicate early days after Malti’s birth in a previous interview. She had said, ‘I was so close to losing her so many times that she can survive anything, and I just want to see her happy. I don’t even know how I will be able to discipline her because I don’t have all this in me.’