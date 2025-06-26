Ankita Lokhande Hints At Pregnancy In New ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Promo, Leaves Fans Excited

Actor Ankita Lokhande has sparked a wave of speculation and celebration after dropping a possible pregnancy hint in the latest promo of the reality show Laughter Chefs 2. While neither Ankita nor her husband Vicky Jain has confirmed the news officially, her unexpected on-air remark has sent fans into a frenzy.

“Main pregnant hoon” — Ankita’s surprise reveal

In the freshly released promo, comedian Krushna Abhishek playfully snatches an ingredient from Ankita’s hand and runs off. As she attempts to chase him, Ankita abruptly stops and exclaims, “Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti (I’m pregnant, I can’t run).” The spontaneous statement left the entire cast visibly stunned.

Reacting to her words, Krushna broke into a celebratory song, “Aaj hamare ghar me aa raha Lalla hai (a baby boy is coming to our house),” prompting Karan Kundrra to rush toward Ankita to confirm the news. She blushed but stayed silent, adding to the mystery and excitement.

Fans rush to congratulate

Soon after the promo aired, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “The best news I’ve ever heard! Ankita is going to be a mom!” while another commented, “Congratulations, mam!” A third viewer remarked, “I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant.”

Ankita and Vicky’s journey

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain began dating in 2019, following the actor’s high-profile split with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in a grand ceremony and have since become a beloved duo on television. They’ve appeared together on shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, and recently wrapped up filming for Laughter Chefs 2.

As fans eagerly await an official announcement, Ankita’s candid moment on the show has certainly set off joyful buzz.