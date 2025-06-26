‘Yes, I Have Faced Casting Couch, I Was Given Work In Exchange For Compromise’, Sudhanshu Pandey Opened Up On Casting Couch

‘Anupama’ fame Sudhanshu Pandey is currently seen in the reality show of Karan Johar, ‘The Traitors’. He has recently spoken openly about facing the casting couch in the film industry. In a recent interview, the actor shared his personal experience of being proposed to at the beginning of his career. Sudhanshu said, ‘Yes, I have faced the casting couch. I was given work in exchange for a compromise by a very famous filmmaker, who is no longer in this world. May his soul rest in peace. he was one of the great filmmakers. I was offered the role by compromising.’

Despite this experience, Sudhanshu Pandey maintained a calm and steady attitude and said, ‘I have nothing against them. They are putting a situation in front of you, it is up to you to accept or not. I have never tried to satisfy anyone’s ego. Whenever I said it was not okay for me, I politely refused.’ The ‘Anupamaa’ actor said that although he has always handled such situations with restraint, he will not tolerate forceful behaviour.

He further said, ‘If someone misbehaves, I can slap him. If someone forces me, I can get very angry. This is normal for every man, and they should stand up for what is right.’ Sudhanshu Pandey started his career as a singer with India’s first boy band, ‘A Band of Boys’, before venturing into acting. He has worked in films like ‘Singh Is King’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, and Jackie Chan’s ‘The Myth’.

The role of Vanraj in the hit daily soap Anupamaa made him a household name with his strong acting skills. In the digital space, he has appeared in series like ‘The Empy’ and is now entering the world of unscripted entertainment with ‘The Traitors’. Sudhanshu revealed that he turned down the Bigg Boss-style format, but agreed to The Traitors after understanding its concept and tone.