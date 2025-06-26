Rakhi Sawant Came In Support of Diljit Dosanjh After Being Trolled For Working With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

Ever since videos and photos of Hania Aamir with Diljit Dosanjh went viral on social media, while on one hand, the whole country is furious at Diljit Dosanjh and he is being accused of treason, on the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of him and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh is in controversy for working with Hania Aamir in ‘Sardar Ji 3’ after Pakistani actors were banned in India after the Pahalgam attack.

Diljit Dosanjh & Hania Aamir

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant shared a video clip of the film ‘Sardar Ji 3’ on her Instagram account, and appealed to everyone to watch this film. Rakhi, also called Hania Aamir ‘sweetheart’ and congratulated her on her entry into Bollywood. Sharing the video on social media, Rakhi Sawant wrote on Instagram, ‘Everyone should watch this film. Hania Aamir is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Sardar Ji 3′. Everyone should praise her. She is my favorite. Best wishes. Congratulations, Hania, may Allah bless you.’

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi had earlier posted another post, in which she shared Hania Aamir’s video from ‘Sardar Ji 3’ and wrote, ‘Congratulations, my love Hania Aamir. I am very happy. Finally, you have come to Bollywood films. Congratulations Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Sardar Ji 3′.’ But seeing this post of Rakhi, users got angry and started demanding to unfollow her.

Rakhi Sawant

A user took a dig at her and wrote, ‘There are many more beautiful girls than Hania in our country. Even after all this, when we have lost our people and soldiers in Pahalgam, how can you support Pakistan? Have you gone mad? Friends, unfollow her.’ One wrote, ‘Boycott Rakhi.’ One said, ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’ A comment came, ‘How much money did you get for Pakistan?’ Another user said, ‘Aren’t you ashamed of what nonsense this Hania was talking about when Operation Sindoor happened. Our people were shot in Pahalgam. Madam, have some shame on posting such posts.’