‘I Didn’t Bathe For 25 Days To Make It Authentic’, Durgesh Kumar Aka Banrakas Opened Up On Working In Highway

Almost every character of the people’s favorite show ‘Panchayat’ is immensely loved by their fans. And one such character is that of ‘Bhushan’ aka ‘Banarakas’. As the main villain of the show, his antics add more thrill to the story, and he became a household name with a small role in season 1. With ‘Panchayat Season 4’ receiving all the love, Durgesh Kumar’s character ‘Banarakas’ has become everyone’s favourite.

Let us tell you that Durgesh Kumar was born in Darbhanga, Bihar, but he moved to Delhi in 2001 to study engineering. However, after the entrance exams became challenging, he turned his attention towards acting and theatre. From 2004 to 2007, he graduated in Arts and also completed a certificate course in acting. After this, Durgesh Kumar did a PG Diploma from India’s largest school, the National School of Drama. Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, and Durgesh’s co-stars in Panchayat, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, have also been from this school.

Durgesh Kumar once said that after failing in the engineering entrance exam, his elder brother suggested him to do theater and acting. Even after working in films and web series, he is still an active member of Aranya Theater, Uddeshya Theater Group. In an interview with one of the media houses, Durgesh talked about his life.

Recalling the work in ‘Highway’, he said, ‘I shot for 45 days and for authenticity, I did not bathe for 25 days. I spent 2-3 nights awake to understand the mindset of a running man. My training at NSD and Repertory Company helped a lot. I also learned driving for a month and took training in the Gujarati dialect for seven days.’