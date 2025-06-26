Rakhi Sawant Backs Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row, Cheers Hania Aamir’s Bollywood Debut

Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently under fire for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. On Thursday, Rakhi took to Instagram to praise the duo and promote the film, urging her followers to appreciate Hania’s performance.

In one Instagram Story, Rakhi shared a clip of Diljit and Hania from the film, calling the Pakistani actor “my sweetheart” and congratulating her on her Bollywood debut.

She followed it up with another video and a caption that read; “Everyone should watch this movie. Sardaar 3 — Hania Aamir, she’s doing her debut. Everyone should appreciate her. She’s my favourite. All the best. Congratulations Hania. Allah bless you (sic).”

The Controversy Around Sardaar Ji 3



The film has faced criticism for featuring a Pakistani actor amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Several film worker organisations, including the FWICE and AICWA, have condemned Diljit for working with a Pakistani national, with calls for a ban on him and his future projects.

Diljit, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, explained the film’s timeline.

“When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that are beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won’t be released in India now, so they’ll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening.”

About the Film

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 will release internationally on 27 June. However, the film will not be released in Indian cinemas due to the ongoing backlash.