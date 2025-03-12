Rakhi Sawant Distributed Free Food To Needy People As Iftari In Dubai, Send 20 People For Umrah On Her Own Expenses

The month of Ramadan started on 2 March and every Muslim person across the world is fasting and praying to Allah. Now a news came that actress Rakhi Sawant, who became Fatima after marrying Adil Khan Durrani, is also doing good deeds on this holy occasion. Many videos have surfaced on her official Instagram handle, in which she is seen distributing free food to the needy at the time of Iftari. It is also being told that she has got 20 poor people to do Umrah at her own expense.

Rakhi Sawant

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant is seen wearing a burqa in the videos and only her face is visible. She is telling that Dubai Police had invited her to distribute Iftar to 100 workers and that’s why she went there. She also said that every person should do such good deeds and cited, ‘What is the meaning of fasting? It is just to keep hungry people away from the world. It is not allowed. I have seen many people eat a lot in the morning. Whereas the food is very light. The hungrier you are, the better your health will be.’

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant further said, ‘We have distributed food to many people for free. May God keep me doing such good deeds. I should send them to Umrah. I should help people in every way. It is necessary to do all this in Ramadan.’ The actress sent 20 poor people to Umrah from her own pocket money, for which she is being praised. Let us tell you that the cost of one person to go to Umrah is about 1 lakh rupees. In such a situation, if the actress has sent them, then she must have spent around 20 lakhs.

Rakhi Sawant

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant is in Dubai these days. The Indian court has sent her summons several times for sending Adil Khan Durrani to jail in a false case, but she is not returning. Recently, when she was called for questioning in the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, the actress made a video and said that the police can ask whatever they want through a video call but she will not come to India.