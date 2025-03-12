Mahdeep Kapoor Trolled Fiercely For ‘I Am Doing It In English’ Statement At IFFA Awards Red Carpet Show, Deets Inside

Shanaya Kapoor’s mother and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor got overnight stardom from the Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. In this show, she made revelations about her personal life and also told how her husband got carried away in the marriage, but still she forgave him. She recently appeared at IIFA 2025 awards with her girl gang Neelam Kothari and Seema Sachdeh, where Maheep came under fire from netizens.

Let us tell you that several videos from the event are going viral on social media, and in one of the videos, Maheep Kapoor was seen giving a byte. However, just before the camera rolled, she came to the photographer and told him that she was going to speak in English. However, the way she said this angered the netizens. Maheep directly said, ‘I am doing it in English.’

When the interviewer asked her how excited she was, she said, ‘Very excited. I am very excited that this is happening in Jaipur. We are also nominated for the award. I am also very excited to see Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and many others.’ About her daughter Shanaya, Mahdeep said, ‘Please I just want your love and blessings. I am excited.’

Since the video was posted on social media, netizens flooded it with comments about Maheep Kapoor and trolled her for being fancy but unable to speak English properly. One user wrote, ‘Her English is not even that good. Just basic English, which most people speak these days. She still stutters. Unable to find adjectives. Uses repetitive words. Both Hindi and English are bad she is good for nothing.’ Another user wrote, ‘She is neither good for Hindi films nor for English films. It is good that she is not working in the industry.’