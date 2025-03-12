“I Felt Very Uncomfortable, I Can’t Play The Hot Girl Everyday” Ragini Khanna Opened Up On Working With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s laughter show has made a special place in the hearts of the people. First it started streaming on Colors TV, then shifted to Sony TV, and now it is streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Many artists joined this journey of Kapil Sharma and also left in the middle and were later joined by other celebrities. One name in this list is of Krushna Abhishek’s cousin Ragini Khanna, who has expressed her anger about being a part of this show. Ragini recently interacted with one of the media houses where she revealed that she was asked to play only one character in the show, which she cannot do every day.

Let us tell you that recently Ragini Khanna reacted about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in an interview and also revealed her reaction on her brother Krushna’s character Sapna. She said, ‘The makers had called me to be a part of the show, but I had a shortage of dates. Due to which I did one or two episodes complimentary. Kapil Sharma’s experience was not special for me, even I felt very uncomfortable. As an actor, I do not enjoy standups. I like to watch them. I like watching them a lot, but not to be a part of them. I feel that I do not have that sense of humor.’

When Ragini was asked about that episode when Kapil Sharma tried to flirt with her right on the entry, Ragini said, ‘This is what I am saying. There is only one character written for me, which is that of a hot girl. I am told that Ragini is the character of a hot girl. I ask, what does hot girl mean? One who wears glamorous clothes. One who gives pleasure to the eyes. A friend of mine in the production team also jokingly says that comes from the performance of a hot girl.’

Ragini Khanna said laughingly, ‘So whenever I need a reality check on feminism, I go to that show. Women are still seen as hot girls. I am still a hot baked girl. What is Sapna, she is also a hot girl. And I cannot play the part of a hot girl every day.’