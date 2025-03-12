Actress Akanksha Puri Bought Land Rover Defender Worth 2.5 Crores, Shared Video On Social Media

Small screen actress Akanksha Puri’s happiness knows no bounds after she bought a luxury car for herself. Akanksha, ex-girlfriend of Splitsvilla fame and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra has bought a Land Rover Defender car, which is said to cost between Rs 1 to 2.5 crore. The actress has shared the video of her luxury car on her official Instagram handle with her fans in which the actress is seen celebrating and dancing with the car.

Let us tell you that Akanksha Puri has shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘There was a time when I used to see this car on the road and whisper to myself that one day I will also have this car. Not because of luck, not because of shortcuts, but because I will earn it with my hard work.’

She further wrote, ‘And today, when I am finally sitting in my own Defender, I realize that every long night, every struggle and every sacrifice I made for buying it was worth it. Dreams come true, but only when you believe in yourself and never give up. I also gave my hundred percent without giving up’

Fans also celebrated this happiness of Akanksha Puri and congratulated the actress. Some users even had fun of the actress and said that this is the magic of Khesari’s company. Actually, these days she is doing many Bhojpuri songs with Khesari Lal Yadav. She has also done films with him. After entering Bhojpuri films, Akanksha has bought a car worth crores, so it is being speculated that her success is because of the Bhojpuri industry. Akanksha Puri started her career with Tamil films and also did some Malayalam, Kannada, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films. Akanksha Puri was also a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.