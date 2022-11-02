Shah Rukh Khan Makes Midnight Appearance On Balcony Outside Mannat On His Birthday; Checkout!

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a glance at himself as he made a midnight appearance outside his Mumbai home on his 57th birthday. On this occasion, on Wednesday, Shah Rukh came to Mannat’s balcony to greet the fans. He was joined by his youngest son AbRam Khan.

Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh from the balcony have surfaced online. In a video shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh waved to the huge crowd that has gathered outside his house. He blew kisses, saluted, clapped, and flashed the thumbs-up sign. He greeted his fans with folded hands. The actor bowed his head with his hand on his chest.

Nonetheless to say that he did the signature pose with his arms spread wide. He took selfies with fans from the balcony. He wore a black T-shirt. He paired up with a pair of blue jeans. His son AbRam was wearing a white T-shirt with shorts. The actor spent more than two minutes with his fans. Fans lined up outside Mannat to wish the actor. They carried sweets, T-shirts, and huge posters of Shah Rukh with them.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote a special birthday wish for Shah Rukh on his birthday. She dropped a video featuring some special moments with Shah Rukh. She wrote, “Mine!! my Shah, my friend, megastar, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are.”