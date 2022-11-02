Sushmita Sen Pens Emotional Note On Niece Zianna’s First Birthday Amid Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Separation!

The turbulent marriage life of actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hits the headlines frequently. After giving their relationship a second chance, now the estranged duo is heading for a divorce. They have a daughter together, Zianna. She turned one recently. On her first birthday, Rajeev Sen’s sister and Zianna’s bua, Sushmita Sen has penned an emotional note.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe called Zianna a brave girl. She wrote, “Look at that strong and mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!!May you always Rise and Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We Love you little Munchkin!!” In her birthday message, Sushmita also tagged Zianna’s parents-Charu and Rajeev.

Reacting to Sushmita’s post, Charu dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Rajeev, on the other hand, dropped a heart with nazar amulet emoji. Not just this, Sushmita got praises from her fans-followers for showering the little one with her love and keeping herself away from all the negativity surrounding marital life of Charu-Rajeev.

Let us tell you that though Charu has levelled serious allegations of cheating and domestic violence against Sushmita’s brother, she has always maintained a good rapport with her. Their bonding is evident from the fact that Sen makes sure to like every post of Asopa on her social media.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya. She is coming up next with Taali which is based on the life of transgender social activist Gauri Sawant.