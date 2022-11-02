‘Not His Own’: Saif Ali Khan Irked By Son Taimur’s Popularity

The Pataudi heir, Saif Ali Khan and his begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan make for one of the most adorable couples in the showbiz. The have two beautiful kids together- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

Given the amount of fame Saif and Kareena holds, it is imperative that their children cannot the media glare too. But both Saif and Kareena are not very fond of the attention their sons get.

In a recent interview, Saif talked about why he does not elder son, Taimur’s status of internet sensation. He also revealed that sometimes this tag and the presence of media pisses off the entire family.

Saif stated, “Kareena and I are in this to do our work. All this media attention is an entirely different ballgame. But it is a but ridiculous to talk about a lack of privacy. We do get irked sometimes. I guess that’s why we travel far and wide to create some private space for the family. But like I said, no complaints. It is because of what we do that we can afford to travel and create our private spaces. So it all balances out.”

Furthermore, Saif said that Taimur has earned the tag of ‘Internet sensation’ because of his parents. “Taimur is of interest for whose son he is, he is quite aware of that. He has not created the interest in him on his own. We are quite aware of that as well. We’ve taught him how to behave in public because he is not an infant anymore. And he is a well-behaved kid,” quoted the 52-year-old actor.

“I wish in school star kids were not given so much importance. They are just kids. I wish they could just blend in with the other kids. But that’s the way it,” he added.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He is gearing up next for Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.