Kangana Ranaut Feels Dhaakad Flopped Because Her Character Was ‘Too Westernised’, ‘People Couldn’t Relate’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has given several hits to the film industry. She has managed to garner praises for her performance, which never goes off track, even in films with weak script. Ranaut’s last outing, Dhaakad alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta tanked at box office.

Talking about the same, the actress has now said that the film couldn’t impress audiences because her character in it was ‘too westernized’. The viewers could not relate to it and so, it fell prey to criticism.

In an interview with a news channel, when Kangana was asked why Bollywood films are having disastrous run at the box office while south films are striking the right chords, she said that Hindi films are getting distant from Indian culture and this is leading to their failure. She also asserted the heavy influence of West on Bollywood.

“There are various kinds of analysis about why a film works or doesn’t work. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas. I’ve seen that people in South are connected to their culture and religion and this is something that people across the country are finding very inspirational,” she stated.

“Bollywood has gone too far away from Indian culture and become westernised. Having been influenced by that and with the trend to make westernised films, people are unable to relate with the films,” added Kangana.

Speaking on Dhaakad’s poor ratings, the Queen actress said, “Even my film hasn’t worked this year. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki shayad bohot zyada ek westernised character jo hai, log ussey identify nahin kar payein (What I learnt from that is perhaps people couldn’t identify with the character which was too westernised).”

Dhaakad, a spy thriller that released in May, came out to be one of the biggest flops of the year and of Kangana’s career. It was made on the budget of Rs 80 cr, but could hardly collect Rs 3 cr at the box office.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will come up with Emergency which stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas and the mythological drama Sita: The Incarnation in her kitty.