Cash For Claps? Experts Reveal How Paid Reviews Dominate Entertainment Industry Promotions

The entertainment industry has entered a new phase where paid media plays a pivotal role in promotional strategies, industry experts have observed. In a recent interview with ANI, film critic and columnist Bharathi S Pradhan, along with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, discussed the growing influence of paid reviews, influencer marketing, and social media-driven promotions.

Paid Reviews on the Rise

Komal Nahta shared his personal experiences with paid media practices, revealing that he receives daily offers for paid reviews, particularly from newcomers in the industry. “I get them every day. But I get them from new students,” he said, recalling a recent request regarding an OTT release.

“A few days ago, someone asked for a paid review for an upcoming OTT film. I told them, ‘You are ill-mannered. You don’t even know whom you’re talking to,’” Nahta said, expressing his frustration over the growing trend.

He pointed out that such unsolicited offers have become increasingly common, and while some individuals apologise when confronted, the practice remains rampant.

Nahta further claimed that a significant portion of entertainment journalism is now influenced by financial incentives. “Ninety percent of journalists are writing reviews either for returns in cash or kind,” he alleged, adding that many accept money, event invitations, or other perks in exchange for favorable reviews. However, he maintained that he and Bharathi Pradhan uphold their integrity and do not engage in such practices. “We are not dying for free lunches, free dinners. We have no interest in attending anyone’s party,” he asserted.

A Longstanding Practice

Bharathi Pradhan supported Nahta’s stance, reflecting on how paid media has evolved over the years. Drawing comparisons to her early career at Free Press in the 1980s, she highlighted the shift in how film reviews influence audiences.

“In the 1980s, everyone was reading. There were no social media platforms, no television, nothing. Limited magazines, limited newspapers. The bulletin I wrote for was read by people from JRD Tata’s table to the next door,” she said, emphasizing the once-significant weight of traditional film criticism.

Pradhan argued that while the scale of paid promotions has grown, the practice itself is not new. “This has been going on for a long time. The current trend is just a continuation of what has existed for decades,” she said.

She also highlighted the increasing role of influencer partnerships in modern entertainment marketing. “Social media and influencer-driven campaigns have reshaped the way movies, shows, and music are promoted today,” she noted, stressing that digital platforms now dominate industry advertising strategies.

As paid media continues to influence entertainment journalism, concerns about its impact on unbiased criticism and audience perception remain at the forefront of industry discussions.