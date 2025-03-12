Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay For Insulting Muslim Community In Iftar Party He Hosted On First Day of Ramadan

One of the most popular South Indian actors, Thalapathy Vijay is now also a politician. Recently, he kept a one-day fast on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and hosted an Iftar party as well for his friends and family. At that time, fans praised him a lot, but now it seems that the actor is in bad trouble. Since a complaint has been filed against Thalapathy Vijay in the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office in which it has been alleged that the Muslim community has been insulted during the Iftar program.

According to the information, the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamaat, which filed the complaint against the actor, has expressed strong objection to the participation of drunkards and hooligans in the religious ritual. He also claimed that this has insulted the sanctity of the occasion. This program has hurt the community instead of promoting goodwill.

According to some of the media reports, it is being said that the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamaat also gave examples of previous bad events. Like Vijay Thalapathy’s first political state conference was held in Vikravandi. Due to lack of proper facilities, people were thirsty. It was also said that legal action is necessary so that such incidents do not happen again.

It was also said that the complaint is not for publicity, but to maintain respect and prestige in future ceremonies. It is known that Thalapathy Vijay’s father is Christian and his mother is Hindu. If we talk about the work front of Thalapathy Vijay, then let us tell you that his upcoming movie is ‘Jana Nayakan’. It is being directed by H Vinoth and will have a lot of action and political drama. Pooja Hegde will be seen in it along with Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.