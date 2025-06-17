Ankita Lokhande Sparks Buzz With Her Reaction To Vicky Jain-Meera Chopra Hand-Holding Scene: See Here!!!

Ankita Lokhande’s reaction quickly went viral after she saw her husband, Vicky Jain, holding hands with Meera Chopra during a conversation. Ankita Lokhande, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, has often been in the spotlight for her relationship with husband Vicky Jain. Back in January 2024, Ankita openly spoke about her fear of losing Vicky, stemming from unresolved emotions linked to her past with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For those unaware, Ankita and Sushant began dating in 2010 after working together on Pavitra Rishta, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2016. A recent video circulating on social media shows Ankita appearing visibly uncomfortable after noticing Vicky holding hands with actress Meera Chopra during a conversation.

Ankita Lokhande’s reaction after seeing her husband, Vicky Jain, holding hands with Meera Chopra during a conversation

Ankita and Vicky have frequently attracted attention for the ups and downs in their relationship, often prompting questions about their compatibility. Now, a new video has stirred fresh controversy. In the clip, Vicky is seen holding hands with actress Meera Chopra during a conversation, a gesture that visibly irritated Ankita, who was also present.

The timing of the video’s release coincided with the passing of Meera Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra’s father, Raman Rai Handa. Meera’s stunned reaction in the video suggested she had just received shocking news from Vicky. As the video quickly went viral, social media users were divided, while some sympathised with Ankita, others came to Vicky’s defense.

Netizens’ reaction to the video

Shortly after the video went viral, netizens began sharing their opinions. Backing Ankita’s actions, one user commented: “As a wife, jealousy feels hona it’s a normal thing.” Another user wrote, “Yar jahir si baat h kisi ko b bura lagega.” Defending Vicky, a user commented, “Vicky Meera ko bata raha tha about Mannara father demise and Ankita being Ankita.”

Meera Chopra shares that she got her uncle’s demise news from Vicky Jain during a promotional event

Around the same time, another video began making rounds on the internet. In a short interaction with Instant Bollywood, actress Meera, who is also Mannara Chopra’s cousin, revealed that she first heard about Raman Rai Handa’s sudden passing from Vicky Jain while she was at a promotional event. For those unaware, Mannara’s father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on June 16, 2025. Meera expressed her shock at the news and mentioned that although she was aware he had been hospitalised, the news of his death came as a devastating surprise. In her words:

“I know, maybe when I was inside the event, Vicky told me… I knew he was in the hospital. Vicky told me that he had died. I don’t know… I don’t know. He was fine, so I don’t know what exactly happened. I think I’m going to go and find out, but it’s very sad. I think losing a parent, nothing can be worse than that. I know Mannara and Mitali were very close to him. It was a very close-knit family, two daughters and mom and dad, so yeah, it’s sad.”

Know More About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

In 2019, Ankita Lokhande publicly confirmed her relationship with Vicky Jain. The couple got married on December 14, 2021, in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai. Since then, they have made several joint appearances on television, including shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Smart Jodi. Notably, they emerged as the winners of Smart Jodi. Currently, the couple is entertaining audiences together on the show Laughter Chefs, Unlimited Entertainment. Click here to watch.