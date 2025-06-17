Chitrangda Singh Addresses ‘Housefull 5’ Criticism Over Sexist Jokes: “Every Film Has Its Own Style Of Humour”

‘Housefull 5’ actress Chitrangda Singh acknowledged that some viewers might not appreciate all the jokes in the film, but emphasized that every movie carries its own unique style and brand of humour. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 stormed into theatres on June 6 with a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chitrangda herself. While the film’s outrageous gags and double endings drew crowds, it also sparked controversy and divided opinions.

As the film continues to perform steadily at the box office, drawing consistent crowds and commercial success, it has simultaneously found itself at the center of a heated controversy. A growing number of viewers and critics have voiced concerns over the movie’s portrayal of women, accusing it of perpetuating outdated gender stereotypes and relying heavily on sexist humor for laughs.

The backlash has sparked intense debate on social media and in entertainment circles, with many questioning the film’s messaging in today’s evolving social climate. In response to the mounting criticism, actress Chitrangda Singh, who plays one of the leading female roles, addressed the issue in a recent interview. She shared her perspective on the controversy, acknowledging the concerns raised while offering insight into her experience working on the project and the intent behind certain creative choices.

Chitrangda Singh Breaks Silence on Housefull 5 Controversy

In an interview with Zoom, Chitrangda admitted that Housefull 5 may not appeal to everyone, but emphasized that the film is intended to be a lighthearted and entertaining experience. “I do think Housefull 5 is a family entertainer. Yes, there are jokes and humour that people might not enjoy as much, but I feel every film has its own tone and metre of what the dialogues are and what the tone of the film is. This is that kind of film. Then there’s Hera Pheri, Golmaal and many more. Every film has its own metre when it comes to humour,” she stated.

She highlighted that Housefull 5 is a wholesome family entertainer and further added that, “If you go with your friends, you will have fun. Every family also has different dynamics. It is for you to go and find whether you like it or not. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion, I am not defending anything.”

She also likened it to Hollywood-style comedies, adding, “Adam Sandler’s You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Pink Panther have a certain tone of humour. I don’t think it should be judged in the same manner. Every film can’t be an Airlift, and an Airlift can’t be a Housefull 5.” The actress clarified that she wasn’t defending the film, but simply highlighting that every movie plays a unique role within the entertainment landscape.