‘I Know I’m Broken’: Justin Bieber Opens Up On Mental Health, Hailey Reacts Subtly

After weeks of cryptic posts and emotional ambiguity, Justin Bieber has finally peeled back the layers on his mental state—offering what many see as a candid explanation for his recent erratic behaviour.

The singer took to Instagram with a lengthy message that read more like a cry for understanding than a statement: “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues… I tried to do the work… The harder I try to grow the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others… I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?” He signed off the post with a solitary middle finger emoji—his go-to expression on social media.

The response this time, however, was starkly different from the usual meme storm that often follows his posts. A wave of empathy and unsolicited advice swept in from fans and followers. Many urged him to take a step back from celebrity life, offering tips like, “Leave Los Angeles,” “Get sober and live in a cottage for a year with your wife and son,” and “You don’t need to be famous—just go and be happy somewhere.” The concern felt genuine, even heartfelt, in contrast to the usual online frenzy.

Still, a section of the internet wasn’t as forgiving. Critics pointed out that Justin has the means and resources to get help but chooses to air his grievances online instead. They accused him of lacking accountability, with comments like, “Take responsibility and get help. You have a minor child and a wife,” and “He has the money to get happy—still doing this BS.”

And what about Hailey Bieber in all this chaos? She hasn’t addressed anything directly but made her presence felt. The model recently dropped a pointed “exactly” under a TikTok video where creator GirlBossTown defended Justin, urging the public to give him some breathing room.

That single word sparked a new wave of speculation—some seeing it as quiet solidarity, others as passive resistance. Regardless, Hailey remains visibly in the picture, navigating the storm by her husband’s side.