Justin Bieber Shuts Down Mental Health Rumours With Sharp Comeback

Singer Justin Bieber is taking a firm stand against the ongoing speculation surrounding his mental health and personal life. Amid mounting rumours about his well-being and marriage to Hailey Bieber, the pop star has publicly responded, making it clear that he’s had enough of the intrusive commentary.

The stir began when a meme page posted screenshots of text messages from someone identified as “Grandpa.” The first message read, “I am worried about Justin Bieber,” followed by another that said, “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.” The post was captioned with, “We all are,” echoing the sentiment of concern.

Justin, however, wasn’t having it. On June 10, the 31-year-old singer replied directly to the viral post via the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, writing a curt, “Worry about yourself gramps.”

The singer’s sassy comeback drew mixed reactions from fans. While many praised him for standing his ground, others continued to express concern. Supportive comments included, “If you’re not worried, I’m not worried, Mr. Bieber,” and “TELL EM KINGGGG.” Still, some fans sympathised with the sentiment of the original post. “We all are, Grandpa. We all are,” one user wrote, while another added, “I swear I be feeling this way too, check on Justin.”

Bieber’s response comes in the wake of a series of cryptic social media posts that have triggered concern over his emotional state. On June 8, he shared an introspective Instagram Story that read, “If I have to do something to be loved… that’s not love,” hinting at a growing dissatisfaction with superficial or transactional relationships.

Back in February, the Peaches singer was seen behaving unusually at wife Hailey’s Rhode pop-up event, sparking a wave of speculation. His team quickly denied any substance abuse, labelling the rumours “negative, salacious, and harmful.”

As online chatter continues, Bieber’s message is clear: he’s setting boundaries and asking the internet to do the same.