Dipika Kakar Returns Home After Liver Cancer Surgery, Shares Emotional Vlog About Her Journey

Television actor Dipika Kakar has returned home after undergoing a grueling 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. In her first personal vlog since the procedure, the Sasural Simar Ka star opened up about her diagnosis, the emotional turmoil she and husband Shoaib Ibrahim endured, and the strength she drew from her fans’ support.

In the 23-minute video shared on her YouTube channel Dipika Ka Duniya, Dipika recalled how the word “surgery” alone had unsettled her, let alone the cancer diagnosis. She revealed that about a month ago, doctors discovered a tumour, and while Shoaib was aware of the seriousness of the situation, he initially chose not to disclose it to her. When she confronted him during a hospital visit, he admitted things weren’t okay. “We were standing in the corridor of the hospital. At that moment, we both broke down,” she said, describing the fear and heartbreak that came with seeing the term “malignant” in her reports. “I just broke down and hugged Shoaib tightly.”

Among the most difficult aspects of her journey, Dipika shared, was suddenly weaning off her two-year-old son, Ruhaan. “There was no other option. I cried a lot. It had to happen someday, but I never thought it would happen like this,” she said. The emotional toll of being separated from her child added a deeper layer to her recovery process.

Despite the hardship, Dipika expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love from her fans. “You all have prayed for me like family. When I used to lie on that ICU bed, Shoaib used to tell me that a lot of people are sending their prayers, and I would cry — but those were happy tears. That so many people love me… I feel blessed and a little proud,” she said.

While she is now home, the actor acknowledged that the road to recovery remains long. Dipika, who was recently seen on Celebrity MasterChef, said she is slowly healing, with her family’s support and the love of her fans giving her strength each day.