‘I Used To Wear Braces’, Rubina Dilaik Opens Up About Insecurities, Motherhood and Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is once again making headlines as she gears up for her return to the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Known for her powerful performances in shows like Shakti, Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Choti Bahu, Rubina has carved a special place for herself in the Indian television industry over the years. The actress, who also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 in 2021, continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik Returns To Khatron Ke Khiladi

After winning the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga last year, Rubina is now all set to challenge herself once again in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This will mark her second appearance on filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show, as she was previously seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Ahead of the new season, Rubina spoke candidly in an interview about how motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

Rubina Dilaik

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The actress revealed that becoming a mother has significantly impacted her emotionally and physically. She shared that while she is unsure whether her energy and physical strength have reduced, she certainly feels her patience and endurance have grown stronger. Rubina admitted that participating in a demanding show like Khatron Ke Khiladi is an opportunity to test her limits once again.

Rubina Dilaik

However, she also confessed that her biggest fear now revolves around the safety and well-being of her daughters. Her honest revelation struck a chord with fans, many of whom appreciated her openness about balancing motherhood and career challenges. During the conversation, Rubina also reflected on her early struggles with self-confidence and body image. The actress revealed that she had difficulty accepting herself during the initial phase of her career.

Rubina Dilaik

She shared that she often lacked confidence in her appearance and had to work hard mentally to overcome those insecurities. According to Rubina, she used to wear braces and constantly felt she was not good enough. The actress explained that she struggled with self-doubt and confusion while trying to understand her own identity and future. Over time, however, she learned to embrace herself completely and realized that she did not need to look like everyone else to succeed.