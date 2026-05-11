Neelima Azeem Opens Up on Online Bullying Over Marriages, Says ‘I Never Married for Riches’

Neelima Azeem Opens Up on Online Bullying Over Marriages, Says ‘I Never Married for Riches’

Veteran actor Neelima Azeem has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of facing online criticism and trolling over her personal life, particularly regarding her three marriages. The actor said years of public judgment and false narratives have often left her hurt, prompting her to finally speak openly about the issue.

In a recent interview, the 67-year-old actor reflected on how social media users frequently make assumptions about her relationships and personal choices without knowing the reality. Neelima, who was previously married to actors Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar, and later to classical vocalist Ustad Raza Ali Khan, said she has often been unfairly portrayed online.

The actor revealed that many people have accused her of marrying for financial gain or career advancement, allegations she strongly denied. Addressing these claims directly, Neelima said she never entered any relationship seeking wealth, status or professional benefits.

“I married very simple men who had no money, but whom I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches,” she said during the interview.

Neelima added that throughout her life, she worked independently to build her own career rather than depending on relationships for success. The actor highlighted her long journey in theatre, television and cinema, pointing out that she has worked extensively across mediums and received several acting honours over the years.

She also spoke about the deeply personal nature of online trolling, sharing how even false comments about her lifestyle continue to circulate on social media. Recalling one particularly upsetting remark, Neelima said someone once claimed she had “ruined” herself through alcohol consumption despite the fact that she does not drink at all. She described such comments as completely baseless and damaging.

The actor explained that for a long time she chose silence over confrontation, hoping to avoid unnecessary public conflict. However, she now feels remaining quiet often allows false narratives to take control.

“But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don’t tell your truth, people suppress your voice and change your facts,” she said.

Neelima also expressed disappointment over the fact that much of the criticism comes from other women online. Calling the situation “sad,” she questioned why women often participate in tearing each other down instead of showing empathy and understanding.

The actor further reflected on the emotional complexities of marriage and separation, saying no one willingly enters a relationship expecting it to fail. According to her, people rarely understand the circumstances that lead to the breakdown of a marriage and instead prefer assigning blame.

“I didn’t want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It’s very easy to blame the person,” she said.

Neelima Azeem has remained a respected figure in Indian entertainment for decades. Apart from her acting career, she is also a trained Kathak dancer who studied under legendary guru Birju Maharaj. Over the years, she has appeared in films and television shows such as Junoon, Sadak, Sooryavansham and Ishq Vishk.

She is also widely known as the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, both of whom have established successful careers in Bollywood. Shahid is Neelima’s son from her marriage to Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan was born during her marriage to Rajesh Khattar.

The actor’s comments have resonated with many social media users, especially women who related to her experiences of being judged for personal decisions. Several users praised her honesty and vulnerability, while others criticised the toxic culture of online trolling and moral policing.

Her remarks also reflect a broader issue faced by women in public life, where personal relationships often become subjects of constant scrutiny. Female celebrities, in particular, are frequently judged more harshly for divorces and remarriages compared to their male counterparts.

Neelima’s decision to speak openly appears to stem from a desire to reclaim her own narrative after years of silence. Rather than allowing rumours and assumptions to define her life, the actor now says she feels compelled to tell her side of the story.