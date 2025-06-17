ED Questioned Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Yuvraj Singh, And Others In Illegal Online Betting Platform Case

These days, the investigation by various departments is going full swing. Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded the scope of its investigation into illegal online betting platforms i.e., betting apps. In this case, ED officials questioned Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Urvashi Rautela. Apart from these popular stars, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina have also been questioned.

Sonu Sood

Let us tell you that these stars and celebrities were asked questions about promoting betting apps that were banned in India. These banned apps include many apps including xBet, FairPlay, Parimatch, and Lotus 365. ED officials informed one of the media houses and said, ‘These betting platforms are using sporting lines like 1xbet in advertising campaigns. The ads often include QR codes that redirect users to betting sites. This is a clear violation of Indian law.’

Urvashi Rautela

The ED official further explained this issue and said, ‘Notices have already been issued to some well-known personalities, while others are likely to be issued notices soon in this matter, and everything will be investigated to the best level to maintain the transparency in such cases.’ Let us tell you that so far, there has been no reaction from Sonu, Urvashi, or Yuvraj on this matter yet.

Harbhajan Singh

At the same time, if we talk about Harbhajan and Suresh Raina, then let us tell you that their social media spokespersons have refused to comment on this matter and said everything will be unfolded soon after the completion of the investigation of this case. Well, whenever such advertisements are shared by the companies on social media, they also give a strong message that these practices become habitual and you should avoid them.