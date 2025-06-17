Shoaib Ibrahim Shared New Vlog of Dipika Kakar Showing Surgery Marks On Her Neck After Removing Bandages

The last few weeks have been very difficult for popular TV actress Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, after the actress was diagnosed with liver cancer stage 2. Now she underwent a surgery that lasted 14 hours and was hospitalized for 12 days. After her complete treatment, she was discharged on June 12 and has returned to her home, to her son Ruhaan. Shoaib has shown the surgery marks on Dipika’s neck in the latest vlog.

Let us tell you that the actress also revealed that she washed her hair after 12 days. Shoaib Ibrahim gave an update on Dipika Kakar’s health and said that she is recovering slowly, but she is still in pain. The bandage around her neck was removed. In such a situation, the marks were clearly visible. There are also rashes there, seeing which her fans got emotional.

Dipika also said that she is happy that she can finally do things on her own. She was feeling fresh after the hair wash. Then Shoaib said, ‘I have also got some rashes.’ After the surgery, Dipika is back with a vlog. She is very happy to be back in touch with her fans. She said, ‘I am home. Everyone is around me. Ruhaan is around me. I have got a lot of love.’

Dipika said that when she came to know about the surgery after being diagnosed with liver cancer stage 2, she started getting nervous. Talking about her difficult time and staying away from her son for so long, she said, ‘That time was very difficult. I used to have negative thoughts.’ She also said that Shoaib took care of her very well, and she is all well today just because of him.