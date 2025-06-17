“Pandit Ji Ko Kitna Paisa Dia Aise Puja Karne Ke Liye?”, Fans Trolled Sunita Ahuja For Sitting Inside Kalbhairav Temple

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, is a very religious person and has been talking openly about worship. She also goes to the temple to pay obeisance and has told in many interviews that it takes her three to four hours easily to do everything from chanting to worship at home. Now she was seen in the famous Kalbhairav temple of Ujjain, where she is seen meditating with folded hands, sitting very close to the idol.

Ever since the video was shared on the internet, people have reacted to this video and have raised questions about the temple premises. In Ujjain, after the darshan of Baba Mahakal, there is a belief in visiting Kalbhairav. It is said that without his darshan, the darshan of Mahadev is not complete. Not only this, bottles of liquor are offered here as prasad. But the devotees standing in a miles-long queue are allowed to stand in front of them only for a second or two.

Now, after seeing this video of Sunita Ahuja, people have objected to this. In the viral video, she is seen sitting cross-legged with a pallu on her head and is seen immersed in devotion with folded hands. A user wrote, ‘Everyone stands in line for 3 hours and as soon as you get close to God, you are pushed out in 3 seconds… and look at the luck of these lucky people, how well they are sitting there and worshipping. Because she is Govinda’s wife.’

One user wrote, ‘Only celebrities get such darshan. Common people are told to hurry up. Such a peaceful darshan is never a fortune.’ After watching Sunita Ahuja’s video, one user wrote, ‘We are not able to do such a puja even with a VIP pass. And how do these people do it so nicely by touching the front.’ One wrote, ‘The only thing wrong is that if she is the wife of a celebrity, then she is made to sit inside for darshan, and for common devotees there is a line-protocol.’ One even wrote, ‘How much money has the priest taken in the name of doing such a peaceful puja.’