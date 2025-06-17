Genelia Deshmukh Weighs In On Deepika Padukone’s Exit From Spirit, Says Working Long Hours As Mother Is ‘Not Impossible’

As Deepika Padukone’s reported demand for shorter work shifts continues to spark debate in the industry following her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, actor Genelia Deshmukh has offered her perspective. In a recent interview, Genelia, a mother of two, shared that balancing motherhood and long shooting hours, while challenging, is certainly doable.

Genelia shares her work-life balance approach

Speaking to Zoom, Genelia said, “It is tough but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it’s fair, but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it’s also an understanding and a process that needs to be done.”

Her comments come amid growing industry chatter around Deepika’s decision to step away from Spirit. Reports had claimed that the actor, currently expecting her first child, asked for an eight-hour workday and a significant compensation package that included profit-sharing — terms which allegedly didn’t align with Vanga’s vision for the project.

Industry reacts to Deepika’s exit

While Deepika refrained from making any direct statements about her departure, she posted a cryptic note on social media about staying true to herself. Meanwhile, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga stirred speculation by posting a veiled dig on X, alleging an unnamed actor had betrayed trust, played “dirty PR games,” and even leaked story details — without naming Deepika. “You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” part of his message read.

Amid the controversy, several industry figures, including Mani Ratnam, Rana Daggubati, and Kabir Khan came out in support of Deepika, defending her right to prioritise her well-being and work preferences. Triptii Dimri, who worked with Vanga in Animal, is now reportedly stepping in to replace Deepika in Spirit.

Genelia’s upcoming project

Meanwhile, Genelia is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film, a remake of the Spanish sports drama Campeones, revolves around a basketball coach and his team of specially-abled children. Directed by RS Prasanna, it hits theatres on June 20.