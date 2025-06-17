A Fan Mistook Ashish Vidyarthi To Be Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker At Airport, Actor’s Reaction Took Away Netizens’ Hearts

Fans often fantasize after seeing their favorite stars. And it is also not uncommon to make mistakes in recognizing stars. Something similar happened with veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi when a female fan made a video and took his name wrong. The way the actor reacted to this is commendable, and this video is going viral on the internet, garnering praise from social media users.

Fan Mistook Ashish Vidyarthi

Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi also got stuck in a strange situation at the airport when a female fan came to him happy and excited and mistakenly mistook him for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. In the video going viral, this fan has praised Ashish’s politeness even after her confusing him to be the filmmaker. In the video shared on the internet, you can see that the female fan excitedly points her camera towards the veteran actor and says, ‘Hello Ashutosh Gowariker, he is in the same flight as me. I am very happy sir to share the flight journey with you.’

Ashish Vidyarthi

Hearing this statement of the fan, Ashish didn’t took it to his heart and also joked, ‘Well, if you promise not to edit this clip. You guys watch the Kapil Sharma show for this. Everyone calls me by different names. This is the first time someone has called me Ashutosh Gowariker.’ Hearing this, the fan feels proud and says that she has recognized the actor somewhere, but as soon as he says, ‘My name is Ashish Vidyarthi’. Hearing this, the fan bows her head in shame.

Ashish Vidyarthi

Let us tell you that Ashish is a fun loving person and often seen enjoying his time with his fans and family. The actor also shares update about his life with his fans through YouTube vlogs that he share on his official account.