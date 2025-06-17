Swara Bhaskar Trolled Fiercely For Asking People To Join The Solidarity Rally For Gaza & Palestine In Azad Maidan, Mumbai

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who has become an activist, is very active on social media. She gives her opinion on every issue, and due to this, once again, she has come under the target of the people. She has recently asked people to join the solidarity rally for Gaza and Palestine, which is going to be held on June 18 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. On this, internet users chased her and mentioned the Pahalgam attack.

Let us tell you that Swara Bhaskar shared two photos on her X handle. One was a poster and the other a photo, on which a message was written. Along with this, the caption read, ‘Mumbaiwalas… Come for Palestine on June 18.’ The poster of this event to be held at Azad Maidan states that it has been organized by other political parties and some organizations, including CPI, CPI (M), and Samajwadi Party.

The poster shared by Swara Bhaskar appealed to people to unite and condemn the ‘Israeli genocide’ in Gaza and urged the Indian government to change its official stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The actress’s post quickly went viral on social media and received mixed reactions. Many praised her courage for speaking on a sensitive issue, while some asked her why she remains silent on other human rights issues, especially the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

One user wrote, “Why do you always speak for one side? What about the victims of Pahalgam or persecuted minorities in other parts of the world?” Another said, “If you really care, go to Palestine instead of doing PR events in Mumbai.” One wrote, “Didn’t you do all this for Pahalgam?” Another wrote, “Didn’t say a word for the Pahalgam attack. You did not show any solidarity with the people killed in your own country. But you are running a whole campaign for a fight that is going on far away.’