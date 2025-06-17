Users Making Fun of Ankita Lokhande For Lashing Out At Vicky Jain For Holding Hand & Talking To Actress Meera!

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande came to one of TV’s most controversial shows, ‘Bigg Boss 17’, with her husband Vicky Jain, where everyone was surprised to see the behavior of husband and wife towards each other. Later, both of them said many times that this is their love, but users never seemed to agree. Now, once again, a similar scene was seen, where when Vicky held the hand of a heroine, Ankita got angry at him.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, were seen at the event of ‘Fauji 2’ last night. Popular Bollywood stars, including Manoj Bajpayee, Gauhar Khan, her husband Zaid Darbar, were also seen there. During this, the actress was seen shouting at him in front of everyone. Now her video is going viral on the internet, and once again, users are making fun of her for her reaction.

In the viral video, Vicky is seen holding Meera’s hand and talking to her. When he was talking to Meera, Ankita was staring at him angrily. As soon as Vicky comes near his wife, she starts asking what he was doing. Vicky answers to this, but users are claiming that Ankita told Vicky to ‘shut up’. One user wrote, ‘Vicky is friendly with all the girls except his wife and keeps insulting his wife.’

Another fan wrote, ‘Feeling bad for her. What did she want and what did she get?’ Another user wrote, ‘It’s obvious, friend. Anyone would feel bad if her husband were busy with another girl and would not pay attention to his wife.’ One even questioned, ‘Why is he holding her hand?’ One even jokingly wrote, ‘Ankita must be thinking, let’s go home, I will tell you later.’