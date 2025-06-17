Did Ileana D’Cruz Welcome Her Second Baby? Shared Picture of A Newborn Baby With Her Partner, Michael Dolan

One of the most beautiful and talented Bollywood actresses, Ileana D’Cruz, recently shared a post on Father’s Day 2025, which has led fans to speculate that she has become a mother again. The actress shared a picture of a newborn baby with her partner, Michael Dolan, on her official Instagram, in which he is seen holding the baby’s hand. Although neither of them has given any official information about it.



Ileana D’Cruz

Now people are speculating that their second baby has already arrived in this world. Ileana shared this post at 3:30 pm on June 15, in which Michael is seen caressing the newborn baby. Along with the photo shared with her fans, Ileana wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day to the best person ever. No one can tell how it feels to see the man you love becoming the best parent for your child.’

Ileana D’Cruz’s Post

Seeing this moment, fans are speculating that they have chosen the day of ‘Father’s Day’ to give the good news of the newest member of their family. Let us tell you that Ileana confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024, just a few months after celebrating the first birthday of her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Although she kept her privacy during this pregnancy, she talked about parenting during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram this May.

Ileana D’Cruz

Expressing her views on love and raising children, Ileana said, ‘People and especially children should be taught that being cruel, evil, ruthless or selfish is not a quality to be loved, love has to be earned, just like respect and happiness are earned.’ She also emphasized that she never wants her children to feel like they have to earn their love, she said that this is the worst feeling I have ever experienced.