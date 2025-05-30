‘I Like That You Can Work Less’, Ajay Devgn and Kajol Came In Support of Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Working Debate

There is an indirect war of words going on between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga regarding exit of the actress from the upcoming film ‘Spirit’. According to some of the media reports, Deepika had demanded 8-hour shifts along with fees from Sandeep Reddy. She also said that she will not dub for the Telugu language. Due to this, Deepika was replaced in the film with Tripti Dimri.

But Deepika’s demand for an 8-hour shift has started a new debate. Is this demand right? Now, Bollywood’s one of the most powerful couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, have also reacted to this. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgn and Kajol supported Deepika Padukone on the debate of an 8-hour shift for working mothers. On May 29, at the trailer launch of Kajol’s film ‘Maa’, the actress and her husband Ajay Devgn were asked whether the demand of working 8 hours is right for a mother, to which Kajol replied, ‘Well, I like that you can work less and…’

On this, Ajay Devgn interrupted his wife and actress Kajol and apologized and said, ‘It is not that people are not liking it. Many people are understanding it now. I would say that honest filmmakers in the industry will not have any problem with this. Apart from this, being a mother and working 8 hours, most people have started working in eight- to nine-hour shifts. So I think it depends from person to person, but nowadays most people in the industry understand it.’

Let us tell you that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had signed Deepika Padukone for his film ‘Spirit’. This was her second Telugu film with Prabhas. But a few days ago, news came that Deepika has left this film because Vanga refused to accept some of her demands, one of which was an 8-hour shift. However, Deepika did not say anything openly on this. But later, the makers officially announced that Tripti Dimri will now be opposite Prabhas in ‘Spirit’.