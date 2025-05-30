When Shah Rukh Khan Told Navjot Singh Sidhu, ‘You’re Not An Audience, You’re An Experience’

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show came with a special surprise — the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who rejoined the show for the episode and brought his signature energy back to the comedy stage.

Sidhu, who was previously a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, entered to roaring applause and launched into his trademark poetry. The studio lit up with cheers, especially when host Kapil Sharma introduced Sidhu as “not just a person, but a phenomenon.”

But the highlight of the episode was a heartfelt exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Sidhu. As soon as SRK saw him, he broke into a wide smile and said, “Main inhe sirf audience nahi manta, yeh khud mein ek experience hain (I don’t consider him just an audience member, he is an experience in himself).” The room burst into applause as Sidhu beamed at the compliment.

Shah Rukh, who rarely appears on talk shows these days, seemed relaxed and candid, exchanging witty banter with both Kapil and Sidhu. At one point, he said, “Jahan Sidhu hotey hain, wahan khushi aur hungama apne aap aa jaata hai (Wherever Sidhu is, joy and uproar follow naturally).”

This reunion between two of India’s most iconic entertainers added a nostalgic, heartwarming touch to the already star-studded episode.