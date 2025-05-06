‘I Am Shah Rukh’: Bollywood Icon Introduces Himself After Foreign Media Ask Who He Is At Met Gala

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance at the Met Gala 2025, marking his debut at the iconic fashion event held in New York on Monday night (early Tuesday in India). A video clip from the red carpet has gone viral, showing the Bollywood legend introducing himself to the international media. “I am Shah Rukh,” he said with a smile, as microphones were thrust in front of him, prompting questions about his look for the evening.

Dressed in a sharp black suit by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh’s ensemble was paired with layered necklaces and a striking cane adorned with a tiger head. The actor, known for his elegance and charm, kept his Met Gala attire classic yet statement-making. Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, he revealed that he had only one request for Sabyasachi: “Let it be black or white.” He added that comfort was his priority, and he felt great in the luxe outfit.

During the brief interview, Sabyasachi proudly highlighted Shah Rukh’s global appeal, sharing how the actor almost caused a stampede outside their hotel as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. “He’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world,” the designer told the Vogue hosts.

The actor also admitted he was nervous about his first Met Gala appearance but said he was doing it for his children. “They wanted me to come. So, here I am,” Shah Rukh said, adding a personal touch to his high-fashion debut.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the evolution and influence of Black fashion from the 18th century to contemporary expressions. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibition takes cues from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion, focusing on the Black dandy as a cultural and style icon.