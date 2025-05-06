Diljit Dosanjh Pays Elegant Tribute To Maharaja Bhupinder Singh At MET Gala 2025 In Stunning Ivory Sherwani

Diljit Dosanjh added another feather to his cap with his Met Gala 2025 debut, donning a regal Prabal Gurung ensemble that proudly showcased Punjabi heritage. Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh continues his triumphant global journey, marking yet another milestone by gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025.

After electrifying Coachella and making waves on major international talk shows, Diljit’s appearance at fashion’s biggest night has made India beam with pride. Celebrated for his soulful voice, vibrant charisma, versatile acting, and undeniable screen presence, he once again shines as a true ambassador of Punjabi culture on the world stage.

Diljit Dosanjh channels regal elegance in a bespoke ensemble by Prabal Gurung

Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut at the Met Gala, donning a regal ensemble crafted by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. Inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, he wore an elegant ivory sherwani-style suit paired with a dramatic cape. The cape was adorned with intricate golden embroidery featuring the map of Punjab and the full set of Gurmukhi alphabets, paying homage to his cultural roots. Completing the look with a traditional turban, Diljit evoked the presence of a modern-day Sikh maharaja.

Diljit accessorised with layered pearl and emerald necklaces, creating an opulent statement. He further elevated his ensemble with ornate rings and intricately embellished brooches, which lent a subtle sparkle and enhanced his commanding presence. Notably, each piece carries a regal legacy, the story of which is set to unfold in just a few hours.

Diljit Dosanjh wears Punjab’s heritage at Met Gala 2025

One of the standout features of Diljit’s ensemble was his iconic Patiala necklace, a historic piece originally designed by Cartier in 1928 for Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. For those unfamiliar, it remains one of the most extravagant pieces of jewelry ever created, incorporating thousands of diamonds supplied by the Maharaja himself. At its heart lies the remarkable 234-carat De Beers yellow diamond, a gem that defined the necklace’s legendary status.

The necklace stood out as a striking detail, not just for its beauty, but because it hails from the Maharaja’s collection by Cartier. Emma Chamberlain famously wore a part of it to the 2022 Met Gala, turning heads worldwide. Yet seeing Diljit don it felt deeply personal, almost like bringing it home. Now, as he takes his seat alongside Prabal Gurung and global icons like Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, he’s not just making a statement, he’s making history.