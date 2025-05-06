Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra Shines In 241-Carat Emerald Necklace For Her Fifth Appearance

Priyanka Chopra made her fifth appearance at the Met Gala this year, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning emerald necklace. The Met Gala remains the ultimate fashion event, where celebrities showcase themselves in extraordinary designer ensembles.

While some made their debut in this prestigious fashion event, Desi Girl, Priyanka was appearing for the fifth time. The actress wore a custom polka-dotted Balmain gown. The one thing from her entire look that stole the spotlight was her jewellery. Read on to know more about the gigantic emerald necklace that Priyanka wore to the Met Gala 2025.

Priyanka Chopra complemented her look with a stunning emerald necklace.

Priyanka’s appearance at this year’s Met Gala was made even more special as she graced the event alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. The couple’s undeniable bond was evident as they shared the spotlight. However, all eyes were on Priyanka, whose striking look was elevated by the Bvlgari Magnus Emerald Necklace. As reported by Vogue India, the necklace features a stunning 241.06-carat faceted emerald, making it the largest ever set by the luxury brand. This show-stopping piece is part of Bvlgari’s new Polychroma collection.

Priyanka Chopra’s Show-Stopping Look at the Met Gala 2025

Making her fifth appearance at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra ensured her look was nothing short of breathtaking. The actress dazzled in a custom-made polka dot suit dress by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, perfectly aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ The ensemble radiated classic Hollywood elegance, featuring sharp, tailored silhouettes. She paired the look with a chic wide-brimmed black hat and completed the retro-inspired outfit with Toteme’s croco-embossed slingbacks, priced at Rs. 55,338.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reignited Old Hollywood Glamour at the Met Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra graced the MET Gala red carpet for the fifth time, marking her fourth appearance alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple first attended the prestigious event together in 2017, where they were just ‘friends.’ Fast forward to today, and they’ve been happily married for six years, with their beautiful daughter, Maltie Marie, by their side. At this year’s event, Nick was seen lovingly adjusting Priyanka’s gown and taking care of her. The couple also shared a sweet kiss, adding a personal touch to the glamorous occasion.

Priyanka Chopra once graced the Met Gala wearing a necklace valued at an astounding Rs. 204.5 crore

Priyanka Chopra made her memorable Met Gala debut in 2017. By 2023, she had become a brand ambassador for the prestigious jewellery brand Bulgari. At that year’s Met Gala, she adorned a Bulgari necklace featuring a stunning blue Laguna diamond, valued at approximately Rs. 25 million. The necklace’s total worth amounted to an impressive Rs. 204.5 crore.

According to the International Gemological Institute, this blue Laguna diamond is the largest of its kind ever featured in a Bulgari piece, making it the most valuable gemstone ever sold by the brand. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Priyanka turned heads in a couture Valentino gown, showcasing a striking black strapless design with a dramatic bow and thigh-high slit.