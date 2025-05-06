TV actress Avneet Kaur was recently spotted in Mumbai, where she was approached by the paparazzi with questions about Virat Kohli’s now-deleted like on her photo. However, the actress chose to remain tight-lipped, simply folding her hands and slipping into her car without acknowledging the question. Her shy smile and silence have only added to the buzz online.

The incident that sparked the attention began when Kohli’s official account liked a set of pictures posted by Avneet, in which she wore a green top and printed skirt. While the like was later removed, fan pages had already circulated screenshots, causing a flurry of speculation. The cricketer eventually issued a clarification, stating that the like may have been registered by the algorithm while he was cleaning up his feed and insisted that no assumptions should be made.

Meanwhile, Avneet’s quiet reaction has left netizens divided. While some users joked about the unnecessary hype—“Jab main party ne hi decline kar diya to is madam se puch ke kya fayda bhai”—others speculated if she was enjoying “fukat ka fame.” Another user commented, “Virat liked her post omg ab kya hoga?”

Kohli’s like also stirred up rumours about his relationship with wife Anushka Sharma, though the couple appeared united on Anushka’s birthday, with Virat posting a heartfelt note. The couple, married since 2017, now reside in London with their children Vamika and Akaay, and have been maintaining a low profile in recent times.

As for Avneet, this isn’t the first time her name has made headlines alongside a cricketer. A few months ago, she was rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill after being seen at one of his matches.

With Kohli’s clarification out and Avneet choosing silence, it seems both parties have moved on—though the internet clearly hasn’t.