SRK’s Met Gala Look Falls Flat? Fans Slam Sabyasachi For ‘Wasted Opportunity’

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Met Gala 2025 debut was met with mixed reactions, as fans who had eagerly waited to see the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood make a dazzling appearance were left underwhelmed. While the confirmation by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had sparked sky-high excitement, the final reveal didn’t live up to the expectations of many.

SRK walked the iconic Met Gala red carpet in a black layered ensemble designed by Sabyasachi, accessorised with statement necklaces and a regal sceptre-like cane.

He even struck his signature pose for the cameras, much to the delight of his global fan base. However, soon after the photos surfaced, several netizens expressed disappointment over the styling and lack of cultural elements in his outfit.

Diet Sabya’s comments section was flooded with reactions, many lamenting that the grand moment was “wasted.” One user wrote, “Nope! Very disappointing. No Indian aesthetics in the entire picture. Plus the big K necklace so forced! Such a wasted opportunity.” Another added, “Depressing. Just killed the aura of SRK.” Some fans suggested that a Devdas-inspired look would have captured his cinematic legacy better.

Despite the backlash, industry stalwart Karan Johar took to Instagram to hail SRK’s Met Gala debut, celebrating him as the first Indian male actor to walk the prestigious red carpet. As fans continue to debate the look, one thing is clear — no matter what he wears, Shah Rukh Khan remains a global icon.