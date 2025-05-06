Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Security Sparks Row After Gun Pulled On Fan At Madurai Airport; Internet Divided

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was at the centre of an unexpected controversy after a brief security scare unfolded during his recent visit to Madurai airport. The actor, returning from a shoot in Kodaikanal, was greeted by a crowd of fans—one of whom got too close for comfort, prompting his security team to take swift action.

In videos now going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay can be seen stepping out of his vehicle amid loud cheers. As he makes his way into the terminal, a fan attempts to approach him with a shawl in hand, bypassing the security cordon. In the following scuffle, one of Vijay’s bodyguards was seen momentarily pointing a firearm at the fan, sparking widespread concern online.

Interestingly, the fan involved later spoke to News18 and dismissed the incident as a misunderstanding. “I didn’t know the gun was there. The bouncers did it for security reasons. I don’t think they did anything wrong,” he said.

The internet, however, remains split over the moment. Some criticised the guard’s use of a firearm in a public setting, with one user writing, “This is scary. Actor Vijay’s bouncers using a pistol against the public in a public place.” Others compared Vijay’s security approach to the more relaxed and fan-friendly styles of other stars like Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans rushed to his defence, offering a different perspective. Slowed-down versions of the video suggest the guard was not threatening the fan, but rather handing over the gun to another team member before entering the terminal, as firearms are not allowed inside. “Standard protocol,” one fan wrote. Another added, “It was a misunderstanding. The firearm was being responsibly transferred when the fan ran in unexpectedly.”

While Vijay remained unaware of the commotion and didn’t react, the incident has stirred debate over celebrity security protocols in public spaces.