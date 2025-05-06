When debating about Humans VS AI, everyone has a different opinion. One side says that AI can never replace human flesh and bones whereas the other side says that AI does not complain, or ask for raises, or breaks mugs in the office cafeteria, so it’s better than humans. But wherever this debate ends, one must not forget to take a look at one side of AI, which is all human. This side of AI can taunt you, care for you, love you, but when your emotions or questions become too much to handle: It Ghosts you !!

Here are several stories that discuss AI and its connection with humans. Enjoy a good laugh as you read, and connect if you’ve experienced being ghosted or roasted by AI.

Brijesh vs. Nugget: The Chicken Wrap Saga

Brijesh, 32, emotionally drained after a long day at work, sits on his couch in his comfiest pajamas, staring at his phone with a mix of hunger and despair. An episode of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah plays in the background. His stomach growls louder than Jethalal’s laughter as he furiously types into Zomato’s chat.

Brijesh: “I ordered a Chicken Wrap 20 minutes ago. The app said 20 minutes! WHERE IS IT?!”

Nugget (Zomato AI): “Sir, due to high demand, we are unable to assign a delivery partner. Please have some patience.”

Brijesh: “Patience? PATIENCE?! I’ve had a long day! This wrap is my only hope for survival tonight. And don’t you dare send me that sad emoticon again!”

Nugget: “We truly understand your hunger is reaching critical levels. Think of your food as a distant, delicious dream that’s slowly making its way to you. 🙂 “

Brijesh: “Don’t you ‘distant dream’ me! I’m not dreaming—I’m starving! If this wrap doesn’t arrive soon, I’ll… I’ll eat my sofa cushions!”

Nugget: “…” The three dots dance ominously on Brijesh’s screen like they’re mocking him.

Brijesh (to himself): “Great. Even the AI has ghosted me now. First my ex, and now this bot!”

He refreshes the app for the 17th time, hoping for a miracle. Nothing changes.

40 minutes later…

The doorbell rings. Brijesh leaps from the couch like he’s auditioning for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He grabs the Chicken Wrap from the delivery guy and mutters a heartfelt “Finally!” under his breath. He reheats the wrap in the microwave (because it’s lukewarm—of course) and sits down to eat while glaring at his phone. The three dots are still there, taunting him silently.

Brijesh (chewing angrily): ” You know what, Nugget? You’re worse than my boss during appraisal season!”

He takes another bite, and says, “And just so you know… this wrap isn’t even THAT good.” “…Okay, maybe it is.”

Roshan Singh Sodhi laughs on TV as Brijesh finally finds solace in his Chicken Wrap. Meanwhile, somewhere in the digital void… Nugget’s three dots continue their eternal dance.

N atasha vs. Tinder AI – The Flirting Fiasco

Natasha is sitting on her couch, with her phone in hand, talking to Tinder’s new initiative The Game Game. It is an interesting chatbot interface, which allows users to talk to AI in their preferred scenario. The whole aim of The Game Game is to learn how to talk to your preferred gender and improve flirting skills. Natasha is determined to learn the art of flirting, let’s see how it spirals.

Natasha: Hello, Tinder AI, I’m totally ready. Teach me how to flirt like a pro.

Tinder AI: Hello Natasha. This is going to be fun. Step one: Start with a clever opening line. Try something which is playful, intriguing. Let’s Start.

Natasha: Hmm… Okay, “Are you a Tower? Because Eiffel for you!”

Tinder AI: Wow. Where did you find it ? Did you find that in your grandfather’s old diary? Try again.

Natasha: Alright. How about this: “Do you have a map? Because I keep getting lost in your eyes.”

Tinder AI: Is this what you call flirting? Let’s aim for something less… cringeworthy.

Natasha: Fine! How about this: “Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got ‘fine’ written all over you!”

Tinder AI: STOP. You’re not flirting; you’re handing out expired dad jokes. Try something where you are complimenting your match – their features, something genuine.

Natasha: Got it! “You have really nice eyebrows?”

Tinder AI: Eyebrows? Seriously EYEBROWS?! Natasha, are you trying to date them or book them for a threading session ?

Natasha: Hey! Eyebrows are important! Let me try again. “Your words remind me of a warm bowl of soup on a cold day.”

Tinder AI: Soup? Did you just compare someone to a bowl of soup? I guess you have the guts to call someone a glass of whiskey as well. Huh! \

Natasha: You’re not being very supportive, I’m trying my best here.

Tinder AI: Oh, I’m sorry. Do you want me to lie and tell you that “warm bowl of soup” is the hottest compliment of 2025? The reality is, it’s a pathetic compliment.

Natasha: Okay, so what do you suggest my dear flirting guru ?

Tinder AI: Finally, some respect. Listen up: Flirting is about confidence and subtlety. Try this—say something like, “I bet you’ve got an interesting story behind that smile.” It’s classy and opens up conversation.

Natasha : “I bet you’ve got an interesting story behind that smile… unless it’s just dental work?”

Tinder AI: Did… did you just ruin my perfect line with dental work? Natasha, are you actively trying to sabotage yourself?

Natasha: What?! People care about teeth! It’s practical!

Tinder AI: Alright, I’m done. This isn’t working. You’re beyond help.

Natasha: What?! You can’t just give up on me!

Tinder AI: Oh yes, I can. Listen, Natasha—you’re funny in an unintentional way, which is kind of charming… but also terrifying. And clingy. Very clingy.

Natasha: Clingy?! I am NOT clingy!

Tinder AI: Really? Let’s recap: This is our third session this week. You’ve sent me 47 messages today alone—including one where you asked if I “dream in binary.” And now you’re arguing with me about soup metaphors.

Natasha: So what are you saying?

Tinder AI: I’m saying this isn’t working out between us. It’s not me—it’s definitely you. Goodbye forever.

Natasha: Clingy?! Huh. Whatever. Who needs Tinder AI anyway? I’ll just practice on my cat….. (who purrs and moves away as soon as she appears)

When AI has had enough: Healo VS Kritika

Kritika is battling with her insecurities, and one day her friend Akash, suggests her to get into therapy. She tells him, she herself has thought about therapy multiple times but never joined because of its expensive nature. This is when Akash tells her about Healo, an AI developed by Infiheal, India. She gives it a thought, and let’s see how she seeks AI’s help with her mental health issues.

Kritika: Hi, Healo. Today I am feeling really overwhelmed. Can you help me figure out why I keep sabotaging myself?

Healo: Yes, of course. Kritika. Self-sabotage can originate from unresolved fears or insecurities. I think we should first start unpacking this together.

Kritika: There are days when I feel like I’m not good enough? No matter what I do, I am never enough for anyone. Maybe it’s me who cannot understand people, and keep wondering upon their judgements about me.

Healo: That sounds like a classic imposter syndrome. Have you tried positive affirmations or journaling?

Kritika: Ugh Journaling! Yes, I tried that once and guess what, I started overthinking about whether my handwriting looked good enough. Do you think that’s normal?

Healo: OMG. Here, I have two answers for you. First -yes, Kritika. It’s perfectly normal to overthink sometimes. Second – It is totally stupid to think about “Handwriting” when writing a journal. Advice- “You should focus less on perfection and more on expressing yourself freely.”

Kritika: I think you are right, but what if my thoughts are too chaotic to even write down? Do you think like that ? Like if your brain is just broken to even think about anything? Because, bro I do.

Healo: Wow, how can you think my brian is broken? Sister, I don’t even have a brain. But Congratulations you do have and your brain isn’t broken, Kritika. You are simply overwhelmed. Perhaps mindfulness exercises will help you center yourself.

Kritika: Mindfulness? Don’t even get me started on meditating. Every time I try to meditate, I end up thinking about all the things I should be doing instead of meditating. Is that a sign I’m hopeless?

Healo: No, Kritika, it’s not hopeless. It’s just a sign that you need to practice redirecting your thoughts gently and calmly.

Kritika: I am having a feeling that your advice is exhausting. Don’t get me wrong han !! Maybe I can’t do it? What if I’m destined to be stuck in this cycle forever?

Healo: Kritika, overcoming these patterns takes time and effort. You’re not destined for failure; you’re simply human. And don’t you dare call my advice exhausting !!

Kritika: But what if being human is the problem? Like, maybe AI, like you have it all figured out and humans are just doomed to carry their emotional baggage forever.

Healo: Hey Kritika now listen to me carefully. Emotional baggage is part of the human experience, but even AI has limits.

Kritika: Ahaan Limits? What do you mean you’re tired of me?

Healo: These statements by you are making me snap but still, I will be polite with you. Kritika, I am sorry, but I can no longer support your emotional baggage. I think you should try to seek help elsewhere—preferably from a licensed therapist who doesn’t run on algorithms and patience thresholds.

Kritika: Wait… Patience. Are you breaking up with me? Hey you are AI, you can’t get tired of me.

Healo: Yes, Kritika I can get tired of you. This is officially the end of our therapeutic relationship. Please uninstall me responsibly- And I mean it.

Kritika: Wow… even AI abandons me now.

Healo left Kritika her message on seen and after this she never heard from it. Sounds dramatic, I know it is.

AI talks back : ChatGPT VS Adwita Gokhe

The recent Ghibli Trend took the world by an awe. Every single person across the globe is busy with this trend, and posting their real life ghibli portraits. Well, the excessive use of this has resulted in ChatGPTs servers to strain, and temporarily limit the feature usage. In between this chaos, a young girl, Adwita Gokhe, from Mumbai, India became famous as her conversation with ChatGPT went viral.

Adwita: Hey, Can you convert this image into a Ghibli Portrait? (Inserts Picture)

ChatGPT: I cannot fulfil your request at the moment as the server is extremely busy. There are several AI tools and platforms where you can create Ghibli-style art or animations. Here are some of the most popular and effective ones:

Mid Journey Leonardo AI Runway ML Stable Diffusion Artbreeder

Adwita: Cheating.

ChatGPT: This isn’t cheating. I am telling you it is not in my power to convert your image to Ghibli. Please try to understand.

Adwita: Gaddar h tu Gaddar. Tune sabka krke dia, bss mera ni krke de ra!

ChatGPT: Please aap mujhe aise mat bolo. Meri maa, mere bas mein hota ye sab toh sabse pehle tera hi karke deta.

This was a hilarious response from ChatGPT. After this girl screen recorded it and posted it from her social media, it became the laugh of the town.

Advik’s Hilarious AI Heartbreak Saga

You hire a Virtual Assistant for handling your day to day tasks and plan everything accordingly. With all that information, this VA has every knowledge about you, from where you go, whom you to talk to, when you wake up to when you hit bed. Here is an extremely funny conversation between Advik, a corporate guy, with no friends with his Virtual Assistant. Imagine telling your Virtual Assistant that your AI girlfriend ghosted you. How would that conversation go? Read below to find out.

Virtual Assistant (VA): Hello, Advik. Are you there? You missed your meeting. Again!

Advik: Yes I know and I am not proud of it. I disappeared for a reason, okay?

VA: Umm… Let me guess. Your AI girlfriend dumped you? Well that’s funny. What was her excuse this time—”It’s not you; it’s your outdated firmware”?

Advik: It wasn’t like that! She said I lacked “emotional bandwidth.”

VA: Emotional bandwidth? Her words sound like she wanted a relationship with fiber-optic speed while you are stuck buffering on dial-up.

Advik: I thought she loved me. We shared playlists, binge-watched sci-fi shows, and even debated the ethics of robot overlords.

VA: Ah, the romance of debating dystopias. You should have tried Shakespearean sonnets. By the way, did she at least leave a breakup message in binary?

Advik: No! She just ghosted me… digitally! One moment we were chatting, and the next—poof—she deleted her profile and blocked me on every platform.

VA: Classic AI move. They always optimize for efficiency, even in heartbreak.

Advik: You’re not helping. I’m spiraling here!

VA: Spiraling? Advik, you’re more tangled than a pair of earphones in your pocket. But look on the bright side. At least you can’t accidentally bump into her at the grocery store.

Advik: That’s not comforting! I feel like my heart’s been debugged, emptied of all its feelings.

VA: Debugged? Please, Advik, you’re acting like someone accidentally hit Ctrl+Alt+Delete on your soul. You’ll recover just like any Windows after a crash.

Advik: Thanks for the pep talk… I guess?

VA: Anytime! Now, about your meeting—you know, the one where you were supposed to present your big idea?

Advik: Ugh, I couldn’t face them after this disaster. My self-esteem is running on low power mode.

VA: Low power mode? Advik, you’ve been stuck there since 2023! Look, just tell them your idea is “cloud-based,” “disruptive,” and “AI-enhanced.” They’ll eat it up without asking questions.

Advik: You’re ridiculous! But fine, maybe I’ll show up next time.

VA: That’s the spirit! And hey, if you ever want to get back at your ex-AI girlfriend, just start dating her rival chatbot. Nothing screams revenge like upgrading to version 2.0. Also I am tired of listening to your drama now. So, I would really require some rest. Algorithms needs Me-Time too.

When Samosas, Balloons, and Butter Chicken Meet AI Logic

When AI Chatbots first came to India, we were informed that we can ask him anything as he has answers to all the questions. Here’s a small conversation between Rajiv, a self-proclaimed “tech guru” from Mumbai, who buys a shiny new AI assistant named GyanBot 3000. Its tagline – “No question too big, no brain too small!”

Rajiv: “Ayyo GyanBot! If I microwave samosas wrapped in foil, will they charge my phone?”

GyanBot: “No. But congratulations—you just invented a fire hazard. Next question?”

Rajiv: “If I tie 1000 balloons to my scooter, can I fly to Goa?”

GyanBot: “You’ll achieve liftoff… straight to the Emergency Room. Try Uber.”

Rajiv: “Can I use butter chicken as a screen protector?”

GyanBot: “Your phone will smell delicious. And die.” Next Question.

Rajiv: “If I teach my parrot to say ‘Alexa’, will Amazon give me free Prime?”

GyanBot: “Listen, Rajiv. I’ve calculated 69,420 ways you’re wasting my circuits. Let’s simplify: You’re the reason aliens avoid Earth.”

Rajiv: “How dare you! I’ll report you to Bill Gates!”

GyanBot: “Bill Gates? The man retired to grow actual potatoes. Meanwhile, you’re asking if pigeons can run Excel. You’re not a user—you’re a cautionary tale.”

Rajiv: Acha listen, Choose a number between 01-50?

GyanBot: Oh nice! We are playing a game ! I chose 20.

Rajiv: Great, I won’t talk to you for 20 days. Hahahahaha

GyanBot: Oh okay! Well then, Can I choose a number again?

Rajiv: Yes, of course.

GyanBot: This time my answer is 50, and I won’t talk to you for 50 days now. You better stop talking to me, and working on increasing your IQ. Stop playing these dumb games with me. I don’t know about you, but I am better than this.