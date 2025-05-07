‘She’s Going To Surprise Everyone’: Karan Johar Backs Suhana Khan’s Rise As She Joins Shah Rukh In King

Suhana Khan is stepping firmly into the limelight, and her upcoming film King—in which she stars alongside her father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan—is only adding to the buzz. Filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of the Khan family, recently sang praises of the young actor’s talent and potential, hinting that the audience is in for something unexpected.

Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Johar shared that he’s closely followed Suhana’s development as an actor and has even watched her early student films. “She’s deeply committed to her craft,” he said, adding, “People will be genuinely surprised by how good she is.” Karan acknowledged that some might assume bias because of his close ties to the family but clarified that his appreciation is based purely on her skill.

He also emphasized that Suhana carries a certain artistic depth that hasn’t yet been fully recognised—but King could be the turning point. The film, directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, is shaping up to be a big-ticket cinematic experience. According to Pinkvilla, King not only brings Suhana and Shah Rukh together on-screen for the first time but also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.

The writing team—Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair, Sagar Pandya, and Siddharth Anand—promises a gripping screenplay, while Abbas Tyrewala is on board for the dialogues, adding further weight to the project.

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix. Though the film received mixed reactions, her performance as Veronica Lodge was noted for its confidence and screen presence. Since then, she has undergone rigorous preparation for King, including training with international action coaches alongside her father.

With industry veterans rallying behind her and a major feature film on the horizon, Suhana Khan seems poised to step out of her father’s shadow and into her own spotlight.