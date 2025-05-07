Bollywood Stands With Indian Army After Operation Sindoor Strikes Terror Camps In Pakistan

India’s early-morning precision strike on nine terror camps across the Pakistan border—dubbed Operation Sindoor—has sparked a wave of solidarity and praise across the Indian film industry. In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, the Indian armed forces launched a bold counter-offensive that, according to initial reports, eliminated over 80 terrorists.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, has been widely hailed as a justified and courageous move. Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and director Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to commend the armed forces. Their messages reflected a deep sense of pride, justice, and unity.

“Heart swells with pride,” wrote Chiranjeevi, while Riteish Deshmukh said, “The bravery and precision of our forces once again show the strength of our resolve.” Actress Kajal Aggarwal called the operation “a much-needed act of justice,” and Anupam Kher tweeted, “Jai Hind! Saluting the courage of our soldiers.”

The entertainment industry appeared unified in its backing of the armed forces, with actors and filmmakers sharing heartfelt tributes and condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Many also stressed the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism.

On social media, hashtags like #OperationSindoor, #JaiHind, and #SaluteIndianArmy dominated the trends, as fans and stars echoed patriotic sentiments and applauded the swift military response. Videos and visuals from the operation were widely circulated, amplifying support for the nation’s security forces.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, the film fraternity has made it clear—it stands firmly with those who risk their lives to protect the nation.