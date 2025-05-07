‘I’ll Make You All Dance’: Neha Kakkar Shares High-Energy Video After Facing Backlash Over Delayed Melbourne Concert

Singer Neha Kakkar is hitting back at criticism with a smile—literally. After being slammed for arriving three hours late at her Melbourne concert last month, the singer has now shared a fresh video offering fans a glimpse of what really unfolded on stage. This comes after she previously broke down and apologised on stage, later accusing the event organisers of fleeing with her payment and failing to manage the show.

In the new Instagram reel, Neha begins with a cheery, “Hi, you want to know what actually happened at the Melbourne show?”—before cutting to scenes of her electrifying performance. The crowd is seen singing and dancing along as Neha belts out hits like Sukhbir’s “Taare Gin Gin” and her own chartbuster “Dilbar.” With full energy, she even breaks into some signature dance moves, hyping up the crowd despite the delayed start.

“Itna wait karne ke baad, itni energy ke sath, itna pyaar de rahe ho aap sab! Zor se taaliyan bajao apne liye,” Neha tells the audience, acknowledging their patience and love. While most fans can be seen cheering, a few sitting near the stage appear less than thrilled—indicating not everyone was convinced.

This upbeat video comes weeks after Neha’s emotional moment on stage went viral on Reddit, where she was seen in tears as boos rang out from some in the crowd. “I’ve never made anyone wait in my life. I hate this. I’m so sorry,” she had told the audience, visibly upset. Despite her apology, many were still critical. One Reddit user said, “This isn’t Indian Idol. Go back and rest,” while another labelled the concert a “waste of time and money.”

Neha later shared a detailed statement blaming the organisers, stating they vanished with her payment and left her crew without food, lodging, or basic arrangements. “My husband and his team had to step in to arrange food for my band,” she wrote. She further claimed they performed for free, just for the fans who waited for hours. A delayed sound check due to non-payment to the vendor also added to the chaos, she explained.

Despite all the drama, Neha appears to be focusing on the love she received that night—and is now letting her music and energy do the talking.