Pregnant Kiara Advani Embraces Pizzas As MET Gala 2025 Debut Diet: “This Is My New Body”

Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the MET Gala 2025, which took place on Monday, May 5. The Bollywood star turned heads on the blue carpet, not just for her radiant presence but also for her bold fashion choice. Dressed in a striking black and gold off-shoulder gown titled Bravehearts by designer Gaurav Gupta, the pregnant actress looked nothing short of divine.

Pregnant Kiara Advani indulged in pizza cravings ahead of her MET Gala 2025 debut

Kiara’s MET Gala ensemble was a powerful tribute to self-expression, courage, and creativity. It celebrated fashion as a form of resistance and a means of personal identity honouring both legacy and the promise of new beginnings.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, Kiara shared a glimpse into the month-long journey of bringing her couture look to life. The footage captured her candid moments, including a sweet exchange where she asked her husband, Sidharth, to FaceTime her, saying she hadn’t seen him in a while. During a fitting session, Kiara was also seen enjoying a plate full of pizzas, indulging in a well-deserved treat while trying on the outfit, and light-heartedly sharing the moment.

“This is my MET diet. We are shooting this for the little one to see. Say, hey buddy, you were on the steps of the MET. I just want to tell you all that after a long time, I know this is my new body, but I am really feeling hot in this new body.”

Kiara Advani’s “Bravehearts” look, inspired by the Black Dandy aesthetic, was a poignant tribute to motherhood

In a behind-the-scenes video from the MET Gala 2025, Kiara shared that when she first learned about the event’s theme, she had to delve into some research, as she wasn’t very familiar with the concept of Black Dandies. She explained that it represents a historically significant sense of style deeply rooted in cultural expression. Kiara also revealed that while working with designer Gaurav, she gave him a clear brief. In her own words “Took the theme love the way it is interpreted and then tied it up with me doing this for my baby. Andre paved the way for the next generation.”

Kiara Advani reimagined the mother-child bond with her MET Gala 2025 look

Kiara used her couture to boldly stand out, paying tribute to mothers—the often unsung heroes of our lives. She embraced individuality, turning fashion into a medium for empowerment and meaningful social commentary. Reflecting on her striking black gown adorned with a golden breastplate, ghungroos, and crystals, Kiara shared in her post:

“Enveloped in a dramatic white cape, echoing André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala look, sits the stunning gold breastplates of two hearts connected by a delicate jewelled umbilical cord, symbolising the unbreakable bond between mother and child. The look transcends mere aesthetics, representing the intricate dance between inherited identity and reimagined culture across generations.”

Fashion designer Gaurav, the creative force behind Kiara’s couture ensemble, took to Instagram to share insights into her striking look, which he titled “Bravehearts.” He revealed that the gown was crafted to symbolise new beginnings, serving as both a tribute to the next chapter in Kiara’s life and a celebration of the Black Dandy spirit. Watch the video here.