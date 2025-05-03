Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma may be the internet’s favourite power couple, but even they aren’t immune to the perils of algorithmic mischief — or so Kohli claims. The cricket superstar found himself at the centre of unexpected online chatter after a curious Instagram activity involving actor Avneet Kaur.

On April 30, Avneet posted a set of bold photos wearing a green crop top and printed wrap skirt. What sparked an internet frenzy, however, wasn’t the fashion, but a fleeting like from none other than Virat Kohli. The like disappeared soon after, but not before fans took screenshots and spread the word across fan pages.

Social media, never one to miss a beat, was quick to jump in. One fan page posted, “Kohli saab what is this behaviour?” while another joked, “Akaay beta, papa ko phone do,” referring to Kohli and Anushka’s newborn son.

Amid the online buzz, Kohli took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight. “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction,” he wrote. “There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kohli’s clarification seems aimed at dousing the gossip fire, especially since it came just a day after he posted a heartfelt birthday message for Anushka Sharma. Sharing a picture of the two, Kohli wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma.”

Despite the momentary speculation, fans appear ready to move on — though the meme-worthy moment is bound to live on in social media history. Kohli’s swift response and visible affection for Anushka have done much to calm the chaos, proving once again that in the digital age, even accidental taps need damage control.