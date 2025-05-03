Ananya Panday Breaks Down At Boney Kapoor’s Residence Paying Tribute To Janhvi-Shanaya’s Grandmother

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In the wake of her death, numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at Boney Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai to offer their condolences and pay their respects.

Among those who attended was Ananya Panday, who was visibly emotional. In a video shared by Filmygyan, Ananya was seen breaking down in tears as she arrived to mourn the loss of Shanaya Kapoor’s grandmother. Dressed in a white ethnic suit, she was seen wiping away her tears and making her way inside the house without interacting with the paparazzi. Ananya shares a close bond with Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) and Janhvi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor’s daughter), making this loss particularly personal.

Vedang Raina, rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, was also spotted at the residence, showing solidarity with the Kapoor family during this difficult time. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, overcome with emotion, was comforted by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya outside the home. Other well-known names from the industry, including Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya, also visited the family to pay their final respects.

Nirmal Kapoor, the matriarch of the Kapoor family, was married to veteran film producer Surinder Kapoor. Together, they raised four children—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah—and were deeply rooted in the Hindi film industry.

In a heartfelt statement released by the family on Friday night, they shared: “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, Mumbai.