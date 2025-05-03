Sonam Kapoor Grieves At Grandma Nirmal’s Last Rites, Kapoor Family Bids Final Goodbye

The entire Kapoor family gathered on May 3, 2025, in Mumbai to bid a heartfelt farewell to their beloved matriarch, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 90. The renowned Bollywood clan came together in mourning to honour her memory and legacy.

Among the siblings present, Sonam Kapoor was seen outside the Kapoor residence, visibly heartbroken over the passing of her grandmother. Emotions ran high within the family as the final rites were conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium at 11:30 a.m.

The Kapoor family arrives for Nirmal Kapoor’s last rites

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were among the earliest to arrive, both visibly shaken by the loss. In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Sonam, dressed in a simple white kurta, appeared deeply emotional as she stood close to her family. Other clips captured Arjun with a somber expression, remaining close to his cousin as the family prepared to bid a final farewell to their beloved grandmother.

Several prominent members of the Kapoor family were in attendance at the funeral, including Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. In keeping with tradition, the family performed customary rituals at their home earlier in the day before proceeding to the cremation ceremony. Anil and Boney Kapoor, sons of Nirmal Kapoor, were seen standing by each other during the rites.

The Kapoors’ emotional statement after Nirmal Kapoor’s demise

Nirmal Kapoor, aged 90, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at approximately 5:25 p.m. at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, surrounded by her loved ones. Her son, Boney Kapoor, shared the news with the public through an official statement on Instagram, speaking on behalf of the Kapoor family. The message read:

“Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories. Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts – forever cherished, forever missed. Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan.”

Bollywood fraternity unites to offer condolences to the Kapoors

Following the announcement of Nimal Kapoor’s passing, a number of celebrities gathered at the Kapoor residence to pay their respects. Among those who visited were Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Raveena Tandon, and Ananya Panday. Early in the day, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Farhan Akhtar were also seen arriving to attend the final rites.

About Nirmal Kapoor

Nirmal Kapoor, the wife of legendary Bollywood producer Surinder Kapoor, was the proud mother of four—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. A graceful and familiar figure at every Kapoor family gathering, she was often seen gracing Diwali festivities, weddings, and birthday celebrations with her poised presence.

Nirmal Kapoor was a guiding force and pillar of strength for the Kapoor family, uniting generations with her wisdom and warmth. Her grandchildren, Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Rhea, Shanaya, and others, shared deep and affectionate bonds with her. In past interviews, Arjun Kapoor recalled with fondness how she often expressed her heartfelt wish to see him happily settled in life.