Ananya Panday Becomes Chanel’s First-Ever Indian Ambassador

Ananya Panday has just joined the global fashion elite — the actress has been named the first-ever brand ambassador from India for luxury house Chanel. The historic partnership signals a major moment for Indian representation in global fashion and marks another career high for the young Bollywood star.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Panday posted a series of striking photos styled in Chanel, writing, “Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true.” The images featured signature Chanel elements, including elegant handbags, a bold belt, and a spotlight on their jewelry line.

This announcement Ananya Panday Becomes Chanel’s First-Ever Indian Ambassadorcomes as luxury labels ramp up engagement with South Asian markets and audiences. Ananya, already known for her red carpet flair and fashion collaborations, now cements her place as a rising global style icon. Her growing influence off-screen complements her busy year in cinema, with two major projects on the way.

Chanel, which has maintained a quiet but steady presence in India, has never before appointed an Indian face to front its campaigns — until now. The move not only underlines the brand’s interest in deepening ties with India’s luxury consumers but also spotlights Ananya as a new-age ambassador of modern Indian glam.

On the work front, Panday will next be seen in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, releasing on April 18. She’s also set to star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama under Dharma Productions.

With high-profile films and a Chanel ambassadorship now under her belt, Ananya Panday is stepping into 2025 with global recognition and fresh momentum — both in fashion and film.