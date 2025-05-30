Kamal Haasan Sparks Row With ‘Kannada Born From Tamil’ Remark, Faces Protests and Ban Threats In Karnataka

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has stirred controversy with his recent remark that “Kannada is born out of Tamil,” made during a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming film Thug Life. Facing backlash in Karnataka, Haasan clarified in Thiruvananthapuram that he meant no disrespect and that his statement was made out of love for languages, drawing from historical knowledge shared by scholars. He also stated he would not apologise if he believed he was not wrong.

Haasan addressed the issue, saying his critics were “confusing the matter,” and emphasised Tamil Nadu’s inclusive history. “Tamil Nadu has always welcomed people from different backgrounds,” he said, citing former Chief Ministers from diverse communities, including MG Ramachandran (Menon), Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar (Reddy), M Karunanidhi (Tamil), and Jayalalithaa, whom he referred to as a Kannadiga Iyengar from Mandya.

The comment caused uproar in Karnataka, particularly among pro-Kannada groups like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which organised protests in cities including Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi. Protesters burned posters and chanted slogans, demanding Haasan retract his statement and apologise.

Political leaders also weighed in. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Haasan was “unaware” of Kannada’s rich and ancient linguistic heritage. The ruling Congress echoed similar sentiments, while the BJP accused Haasan of disrespecting the language and demanded an apology.

Adding to the tension, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a police complaint against Haasan, and a film association is reportedly considering a ban on the screening of Thug Life in Karnataka.

The controversy has intensified regional sensitivities, with activists warning that Thug Life may face a blockade unless Haasan issues a public apology.